This is why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will miss Prince Charles' 70th birthday party.

You might recall Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making a royal appearance at a garden party honouring Prince Charles’ birthday, just a few days after their wedding.

It looked a little something like this:

In fact, it was reported at the time, the couple delayed their honeymoon just so they could toast the occasion, even though Prince Charles' actual birthday is in November.

On Sunday, however, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Marklewill not be attending Prince Charles' special 70th birthday celebration, which is being partially organised by his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, for October 25.

And we, as a nation, are a little to blame.

As Vanity Fair reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be on their Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand tour, and therefore will miss the birthday bash.