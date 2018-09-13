5 things Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should definitely do when they visit Dubbo.

Hello.

Yes.

It turns out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have added a very important stop to their royal tour of Australia.

They’re comin’ to Dubbo, mate.

Yep, the hub of the central west is about to get a lil’ bit fancy.

As a former resident of Dubbo, I thought I’d help the royals out with their itinerary… because there’s so much to do in a town with three Subways.

1. Visit the zoo

In case you missed it, Dubbo has a zoo.

The zoo has lots of animals in it like lions and tigers and meerkats.

It was also once the temporary home of Dubbo's most-wanted criminal, Malcolm Naden.

Anywho, I think the royals would quite enjoy a burn around the zoo in a golf cart, while consuming a $18 ice cream from the kiosk.

2. See a ghost at the Old Dubbo Gaol