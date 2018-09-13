Meghan Markle's gorgeous everyday makeup look is courtesy of... Meghan Markle.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

You’d assume marrying into the British Royal family would mean never having to touch a blow-dryer or blush brush ever again. What with all the staff waiting on you [manicured] hand and foot.

But it seems the newest member of the House of Windsor is intent on keepin’ it real, at least when comes to her beauty routine.

According to Daniel Martin, celebrity makeup artist and good friend of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after years of red-carpet events and television makeup, the former Suits star now prefers to put her own face on.

“She’s gotten more comfortable doing her own makeup. She loves makeup and she’s good at it!” he told PEOPLE.

Still, while she might be pretty handy with a palette, when it came to her May wedding to Prince Harry, the 37-year-old wasn’t quite prepared to go it alone.

[A practice definitely, maybe referred to in beauty circles as ‘chucking a full Kate Middleton’; a nod to the Duchess of Cambridge’s decision to DIY her makeup for her 2011 nuptials.]

And that’s where Martin came in. He was the man behind Meghan’s headline-grabbing, pared-back aesthetic. You remember. Flawless skin, subtle pink lip, freckles on full display.