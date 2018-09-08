The royal 'chin rule' you won't be able to unsee.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

If Meghan Markle’s first few months as a Duchess are anything to go by, it’s clear that royal life comes with a lot of rules.

From dress etiquette, to a ban on Monopoly and shellfish, there’s a lot to abide by.

But while the entire British royal family has rules to follow, it turns out the laws of etiquette are even tougher for duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

According to royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, there’s one particular posture rule the two duchesses must always follow.

Speaking to The Sun, Meier explained that Meghan and Kate are expected to always have their chins “parallel to the ground”.

But while the practice sounds a little strange, the reasoning behind it does make sense from an etiquette point of view.

“When your chin points down or up it gives the impression that you’re not paying attention or not interested in what’s happening,” Meier explained.