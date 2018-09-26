Meghan Markle just did something unusual during her first solo royal engagement.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Meghan Markle just attended her first solo event as the Duchess of Sussex and uh, it wasn’t just her beautiful outfit that made headlines.

You see, Meghan did something unusual. While us commoners are required to open and close our own car doors all the damn time, royals have people to do that for them.

After arriving at the Royal Academy of Art in London to view an art exhibit, Meghan once again broke royal protocol in the most subtle way possible.

Video shows the Duchess step out of her car, shake hands with a man and then casually shut the car door behind her.

Watch: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has arrived @royalacademy for her first solo royal outing — the opening of the Oceania exhibition #royal #meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/HWSVbuy7RJ — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 25, 2018

