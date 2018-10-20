The touching story behind the dress Meghan Markle wore to the ANZAC memorial.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

It’s no coincidence Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has chosen her trip to Australia as the time to start publicly celebrating our most famous designers. From Karen Gee, to Martin Grant and Dion Lee, Markle’s choice to wear them this week is a thoughtful gesture to her host nation.

It’s clear a lot of consideration went into selecting the appropriate look for each occasion, with the help of her stylist friend Jessica Mulroney. And today was no exception.

The mum-to-be and her husband, Prince Harry, visited the ANZAC memorial in Sydney’s Hyde Park for the opening of its redesign, and there was something noticeably different about her choice of outfit.

It wasn’t that her ensemble was all black, but rather who designed it.

The 37-year-old's fit-and-flare dress was a piece by Emilia Wickstead - a New Zealand-born designer. Likely a very deliberate move by the pregnant royal.