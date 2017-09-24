Meghan Markle just made her first public appearance at an event attended by Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle has made her first appearance at an official engagement attended by Prince Harry.

The US actress was spotted at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Saturday, the competition for wounded veterans founded by the Prince.

The couple, who have been an item for just over a year, were not sitting together in the stands of the Air Canada Centre.

Markle's seat was in a section of the crowd, while Harry was sat around 20 places away in a VIP area alongside the US First Lady Melania Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other dignitaries.

The Suits star, who wore a plum-coloured leather jacket and a burgundy pleated dress paired with a red velvet clutch bag, smiled and clapped as the competitors arrived.

