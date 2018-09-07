The affectionate moment we missed at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest appearance.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

PDA is not something we see too much of when it comes to the British royals.

But while Prince William and Kate Middleton are rarely affectionate in public, newlyweds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are very different.

From sharing a kiss at Harry’s charity polo match to being photographed at countless events hand in hand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not afraid to show off a little affection in public.

Attending the WellChild Awards earlier this week, Meghan and Harry met with inspirational children and their caregivers.

But although the couple shared dozens of sweet exchanges with the award-winning children at the event, all eyes were on the couple’s loving PDA.

Speaking to 10-year-old Scarlett at the event, who was awarded for taking care of her sister with a disability, Harry was captured affectionately rubbing Meghan’s back.

You can watch a clip of the sweet moment below.