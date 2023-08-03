Harry and Megan are acting... weird. Here's what could be going on.





Not sure if you've noticed, but something weird is happening with Harry and Meghan.

Sure, okay. 'Something weird is happening with Harry and Meghan' might be the most evergreen sentence of recent times. But currently, people think something *extra* weird is happening with Harry and Meghan. And if there is... can we get Oprah on a plane to Montecito, California ASAP?

You see, the pair just released a video promoting internet safety.

Great! A cause we can all get behind!

Listen: Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast The Spill. Post continues below audio.





In it, they look nice. It's filmed in their garden, maybe somewhere near the entwined palm trees they think represent their love. And they spend their time calling young people who have been awarded money to support their goal of making the internet less of a hellfire.

It's gone down well with the masses. People have been nothing but supportive. Not one person has watched the video about being mean on the internet and used it as a reason to be mean on the internet. I'm kidding, obviously. This rather innocuous, truly not-very-newsworthy video has enraged plenty of people, because... well, it's them.

Criticism of the video includes that they seem controlled and unnatural in their 10ish seconds of screen time. Social media comments from people who hate them, and yet also spend their time on them, include 'Meghan not once makes eye contact with Harry' and 'this Instagram video does not have Netflix-level production value', which are obviously extremely reasonable responses.

Image: Instagram/@Archewell.