Oh no. Meghan and Harry's baby will be a Taurus and we know exactly what they'll be like.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Oh… no.

We’re sorry Meghan and Harry, but it looks like your baby might be a Taurus (unless he/she decides to wait until May 21 and we’re not allowing that).

via GIPHY

While we don’t know much about the royal baby, we do know the little tacker will be popping out any day now (if he/she hasn’t already been born, that is), which means they’re likely to be a Taurus.

Yikes.

If you’re not versed in the language of horoscopes, Taureans – symbolised by the bull – are known to be stubborn, strong-willed, and big fans of nice things.