The celebs! They are fighting! Celebrity feud season is upon us.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro topping the charts by lending his voice to Tom MacDonald's track 'FACTS' is a topic for another day, but it's low-key iconic to see how the rest of this week's top five is shaped around celebrity drama.

And the fandoms have bought into it hook, line and sinker. Never underestimate the power of a passionate stan with a target in sight.

So what are these feuds all about, and what do the songs have to do with them? Let us explain.

Megan Thee Stallion vs Nicki Minaj.

Beginning with the two rappers occupying the second and third spot, it all began after Megan released her new song, 'HISS'.

The track included the lyric: "These h**s don't be mad at Megan, these h**s mad at Megan's Law." Megan's Law is a US law that requires all states to have sex offenders put on a public registry, with the mention presumably directed at Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty – a registered sex offender.

Petty was convicted and served a four-year prison sentence for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995. Petty later served more prison time for manslaughter in the first degree.

Nicki has historically stood by her husband's side and defended him. "I didn't know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past. I didn't know that people can't turn over a new leaf," Minaj told Wendy Williams in 2019.