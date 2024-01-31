In some delightfully petty news, the iTunes music charts have been taken over by messy celebrity feuds.
Yes, feuds – plural. For those of us who thrive on distant drama (guilty!), we have been spoilt.
Two celeb beefs are boiling at once, thanks to the exchange of 'diss tracks' between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, alongside the competing 'Selfish' singles between exes Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.
In a screenshot that perfectly encapsulates these chaotic times, this week's iTunes charts were shared on Reddit's Pop Culture Chat feed.