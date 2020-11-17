‘Do not watch the movie alone.’ Why everyone is talking about the horror movie, Megan is Missing.

This post deals with sexual abuse and might be triggering for some readers.



Just because apparently this year hasn’t been traumatising enough, a scary movie from 2011 called Megan Is Missing has resurfaced and, in short, it is f**king everyone up.

The film’s director himself has warned viewers to “not watch the movie alone” and the flick has now literally been banned in New Zealand due to its hideous content.

The NZ classification office said, "The feature depicts sexual violence and sexual conduct involving young people to such an extent and degree, and in such a manner, that the availability of the publication is likely to be injurious to the public good".

So why the hell are people watching it? Well, because some people have rather questionable taste and also because it’s become a bit of a TikTok dare.

Yup, people are filming their reactions to the movie and sharing it on TikTok with the hashtag #meganismissing, drumming up major interest and encouraging others to do the same.

The irony behind this will become oh-so apparent when you read about what the movie is actually about, which you can do right here.

What is Megan Is Missing actually about?

Well, it’s a horror movie - so don’t be expecting joyous frolicks around flowery meadows.

Instead, the film follows two teenage best mates, Megan Stewart and Amy Herman, and their life in North Hollywood. Things all seem fairly peachy until Megan begins talking to a boy online named ‘Josh’ and then meets up with him IRL.

It’s after this meet up that Megan (you guessed it) goes missing.