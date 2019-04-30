It’s been 15 whole years since Mean Girls debuted in cinemas, and it’s fair to say our lives were made better by this piece of cinematic mastery.

Lines from the iconic teen film are still being quoted as gospel a decade and a half on. In fact, you could say “the limit does not exist” when it comes to how far the script in entrenched in our collective vocabulary.

In honour of its 15th anniversary, here are 15 lessons we learned from Mean Girls.

So fetch!

1. You can win most arguments with the following comebacks…

Observe:

“She doesn’t even go here!”

“Boo, you whore…” Only applicable in certain context.

“You can’t sit with us.”

“I’m sorry that people are so jealous of me. But I can’t help it that I’m popular.”

“Your mom’s chest hair!” Also only applicable in certain context.

2. Amy Poehler is the ultimate cool mom.

Amy Poehler as June George will forever go down as one of the best movie mums.

She’s very supportive of Regina’s dancing and ensures her daughter practices safe sex, because June isn’t a “regular mom,” she’s a “cool mom”.

3. And matching velour track suits are always in.

Even better if they’re pastel pink.

4. Never put anything mean in writing.

Aside from the obvious fact that burn books are the worst, they also leave a paper trail. And one that could monumentally blow up in your face.