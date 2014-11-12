21 things you didn't know about Mean Girls.

We know you’ll love these “so fetch” facts.

Mean Girls came out over ten years ago. Can you believe it?

So to celebrate its anniversary, we’ve dug up some little known facts about the film.

1. Tina Fey was inspired to write the film after reading Rosalind Wiseman’s bestselling book Queen Bees & Wannabes: Helping Your Daughter Survive Cliques, Gossip, Boyfriends & Other Realities of Adolescence. Also, the film was originally going to be called Homeschooled.

2. Lindsay Lohan didn’t want to play Cady at first. She was originally after the role of Regina George but was switched after her success in Freaky Friday. According to the movie executives, the audience wouldn’t like seeing her as the “villain”. Apparently Lindsay responded with, “Okay, I guess I’ll play the lead. At least I get to have more lines.”

3. Lindsay’s character Cady is named after a 19th-century pioneer in the American Women’s Rights movement, Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

4. There was hot competition over the role of Regina George with both Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried (who played the ditzy Karen) after the part. Rachel won out because she seemed to intimidate Lindsay Lohan, which the producer said was perfect for the parts they had to play.

"When Lindsay was acting with Rachel, she got very shy, because Rachel was older and a very accomplished actress," said the movie's director Mark Waters. Amanda was then asked to read for Karen and she nailed it.

5. High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale auditioned for the "dumb girl" role of Karen Smith.

6. Regina means “Queen,” in Latin. Fitting for the Queen Bee.

7. Mr. Duvall’s carpal tunnel had to be written into the script because the actor who played him, Tim Meadows, had broken his hand before shooting and needed to wear a cast.

8. Mrs. Norbury was named after Tina Fey’s high school German teacher.

9. Originally the movie executives wanted to give the film an R rating. Lines had to be cut to get it down to a PG13 rating. The classic line "Amber D’Alessio made out with a hot dog" was originally "Amber D'Alessio gave a blow job to a hot dog." They fought hard to get "wide set vagina" into the movie.

10. James Franco was considered for the role of Cady Herson's love interest, Aaron Samuels.

11. Tina Fey picked Jonathon Bennett to play Aaron Samuels, because “he looked like Jimmy Fallon.”

12. Lindsay Lohan missed the first day of shooting because she had pink eye.

13. Rajiv Surendra first auditioned for the part of Damian but got called back for “ooooh Kevin G!" Mean Girls director Mark Waters said, "It's funny, the part was actually supposed to be 'Kevin Ngor,' a Korean math nerd, but we couldn't find an Asian actor in Toronto who was good enough to play him.