Yes, this product looks a bit extreme, but I was ready to find out if it's as full on as it seems.

Here's the play-by-play...

The preparation

I... showered. And took off my makeup.

I also watched precisely 1,000 tutorials on YouTube, because honestly, I was pretty bloody scared (this was my favourite tutorial btw...)

To give myself the best chance of not f*cking it up completely, I used my eyebrow brush (also known as a 'spoolie') to brush my eyebrows into the shape I was imminently going to draw.

The application

After reading the instructions four or five times, I applied the product liberally to my eyebrows. Although I'm quite fair, I decided to try the colour 'medium brown' because I prefer my brows on the darker side.

But not too dark, hence the sense of impending doom I felt smearing black, gooey looking gunk on my face.

The actual 'application process' was far less fraught than I thought it would be. The applicator is slim like a lippy brush, meaning I could easily paint on the product without going too far outside the lines. After perfectly applying my right eyebrow, I stuffed up the left - but a cotton tip around the edges did the trick.