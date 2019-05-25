Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I stood in front of her and I just started crying.” Matty J shares all the details of his proposal to Laura Byrne.



Matty J has shared all the details on how he proposed to his girlfriend Laura Byrne, who’s currently pregnant with their first child, while they were in Fiji during April.

Speaking on Nova 96.9’s Weekend Breakfast Show With Matt, Sarah And Matty J this morning the former Bachelor star revealed he has been planning the proposal since December last year. And it was designing the ring he was most nervous about.

Matty J said deciding who would design the the right jeweller was a tough decision considering Laura owns her own jewellery brand, Toni May.

He didn’t want to pick a competitor, Matty explained, and in the end decided to choose Larson, who also design the rings on The Bachelor.

As for how it went down, the 31-year-old shared that it all happened on the second night of their trip to Fiji, with a backdrop of the “most beautiful sunset you’ve ever seen”.

But the sunset actually raised an issue, he continued, as every other person at the resort decided they wanted to bask in the glow.

“There was about twenty other people lined up taking photos, and I didn’t want to do it in front of anyone else. So then we had to keep walking further, further and further away from the resort to try find somewhere secluded.”

When they finally got to a nice spot, Matty set the self-timer camera up, giving Laura the impression they were simply taking a photo in front of the nice sunset.

“And then I stood in front of her and then I just started crying. And she didn’t know what was wrong, and she’s like, ‘Is everything okay?’ She thought I was going to tell her that I was sick… And I said ‘I love you so much’. All I could do was then drop to one knee and then the penny dropped for her and then she started crying.”