After keen eyes appeared to spot an engagement ring in the photos of beloved The Bachelor couple Matty J and Laura Byrne during their Fiji getaway, the couple have officially confirmed that they are engaged.

“You are my favourite everything @matthewdavidjohnson. YES to a lifetime of love and flamboyant dance moves with you my honey,” Laura Byrne wrote on her Instagram this evening.

Matty J also posted about their engagement to Instagram.