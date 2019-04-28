Search
The Bachelor couple Laura Byrne and Matty J have just announced they are engaged.

After keen eyes appeared to spot an engagement ring in the photos of beloved The Bachelor couple Matty J and Laura Byrne during their Fiji getaway, the couple have officially confirmed that they are engaged.

“You are my favourite everything @matthewdavidjohnson. YES to a lifetime of love and flamboyant dance moves with you my honey,” Laura Byrne wrote on her Instagram this evening.

Matty J also posted about their engagement to Instagram.

“There’s absolutely no one else I’d rather grow old and senile with. I can’t wait to start a family together and now I can’t wait to be your husband!” he captioned the image.

The couple met on the 2017 season of The Bachelor Australia, after Matty J had his heart broken by Georgia Love on The Bachelorette 2016.

The marketing manager and jewellery designer announced they are expecting a baby together in December last year.

Posting to Instagram, they shared their sonogram photos from a beach photo shoot.

The couple are expecting their baby in June.

Congratulations Matty J and Laura!

