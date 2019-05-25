AFL great Barry Hall, 42, and Hi-Five star Laurent Brant, 30, have welcomed their second child.

Both parents posted to their Instagram accounts on Saturday morning announcing the arrival of their baby boy and sharing the immense love they already have for the new addition to their family.

They also announced the name: Houston Brant Hall.

“Wow… that was incredible, surreal, painful, amazing, intense and completely enlightening!” Brant said in the caption of an image of her breastfeeding Houston with Hall by her side.

“Barry and I welcomed our new addition to the family yesterday! Our gorgeous son Houston Brant Hall. We are so immensely in love!”

She continued: “Houston and [his brother] Miller will meet for the first time this morning and I’m going to soak it all in… then more pics to come I promise.”

Barry Hall also posted a photo to his Instagram, with a different photo feauturing just Houston’s sweet head.