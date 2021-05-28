"I don't remember three years of it." The troubled life behind Matthew Perry's onscreen persona.

For 10 years, Matthew Perry made audiences laugh as Chandler Bing on Friends.

But behind-the-scenes, the actor was dealing with his own issues.

The 51-year-old has struggled with an addiction to alcohol and Vicodin for years. It was an addiction which saw him sent to rehab twice while filming the American sitcom.

Video via NBC.

Now, 27 years on from the show's premiere, here's everything we know about Matthew Perry's life outside of the spotlight.

His time on Friends and struggle with addiction.

Matthew Perry became a household name when he landed his breakout role in Friends in 1994. Before that, the up-and-coming actor played small roles in TV series Home Free and Sydney which were later cancelled.

"I desperately - desperately - needed the money," Perry said about the chance to read for Chandler Bing.

Perry ended up landing the role and was quickly catapulted into fame thanks to the show's long-running success. But behind the scenes, the actor struggled with alcohol problems.

"I was on Friends from age 24 to 34. I was in the white-hot flame of fame," he told People in 2013.

"The six of us were just everywhere all the time. From an outsider's perspective, it would seem like I had it all. It was actually a very lonely time for me because I was suffering from alcoholism."

David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry at the 26th People's Choice Awards. Image: Getty.