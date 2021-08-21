In 2014, Alexandra Daddario decided to do a "tactical" nude scene. It changed her entire career.

Alexandra Daddario is making a name for herself in Hollywood.

In the past few years, she's appeared in San Andreas, Baywatch, and Why Women Kill, and is now starring in Binge's buzz-worthy new series, The White Lotus.

But despite her growing success as an actress, it wasn't until a "tactical" decision appearing in True Detective in 2014, that her career skyrocketed.

Video via HBO.

Daddario, now 35, was born and raised on the Upper East Side, New York, to Christina and Richard Daddario, a lawyer and prosecutor respectively.

She is the eldest of three children, and both her siblings are actors too. (You might've seen her brother Matthew Daddario in the second season of Why Women Kill).

At 16, Daddario landed her acting gig in the daytime soap opera All My Children, and just a few years later, she appeared in her first major role, playing Annabeth Chase in the fantasy action films, Percy Jackson.

Image: 20th Century Fox.