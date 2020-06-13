An 8-year marriage and Sandra Bullock: Inside Matthew McConaughey's relationships.

From The Wedding Planner to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Matthew McConaughey has played the leading love interest in a number of romantic comedies over the years.

But in real life, the 50-year-old actor has been happily married since 2012.

Just this week, McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

The Women of Today founder and mother-of-three shared a photo of herself and her husband on Instagram to mark the occasion.

"Yep... you got me baby! Taking a minute in the midst of everything to share gratitude for you on our anniversary," she captioned the post.

Alves went on to explain that she never planned on getting married before she met the actor.

"As a young adult I never thought of marriage, I always told my parents don’t ever expect me to get married!! Well... you fully changed my perspectives and the meaning of it."

The pair first met at a club in Los Angeles back in 2006. But it wasn't exactly love at first sight for Alves.

“The first interaction, I did not know who he was,” she told Access Hollywood. "At the time he had a really long beard, and he had this rasta hat. He was all covered up, and I didn’t really realise who he was."

Across the room, McConaughey noticed Alves out of the corner of his eye. "An aqua green figure went sort of floating across the frame about 20 feet in front of me," he told People in 2016.

After trying to get her attention by waving, the actor realised "this is not the kind of woman you call over across the room... Get your a** out of the char and go get her."

He eventually went over and the pair started speaking in Portuguese, Alves' native language.

"We went on our first date three nights later and I knew then I’ve been wanting to go on a date with her for the last nine years and not with anybody else," he told the publication.