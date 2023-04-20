Matt Agnew has been seeing a psychologist since he was 12. He says he's still 'destructive' to himself.

This post includes discussion of suicide that may be distressing to some readers.

Engineer and astrophysicist, author, social commentator and The Bachelor star Matt Agnew has never shied away from opening up about his struggles.

And what he has shared with Jessica Rowe on her podcast, The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show, might be his most vulnerable interview to date.

Even the host herself shared on Instagram: “This is the most intimate conversation I’ve had on the podcast. It was such a privilege to hold hands with @drmattagnew as he shares his experience living with mental illness.

“Matt thank you for opening your heart and brilliant mind in such a vulnerable way. You are such a strong and special man,” she added.

The Bachelor star opened up about his mental health battles, explaining that they've been going on since childhood.

“I first started seeing a psychologist when I was 12 years old,” he said.

“I was struggling with quite bad anxiety as a child – so much so that I missed a lot of school. Just kind of inconsolable before going to school in the mornings, hyperventilating… I was throwing up a lot of the mornings.”