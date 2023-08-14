'I never knew that.' The hidden meaning behind the Matildas’ hair accessories.

Just because they have to wear the same uniform, doesn't mean the Matildas can't accessorise.

Mary Fowler wears her black gloves; while players including Ellie Carpenter and Hayley Raso add things to their hair.

But the players' hair accessories have more meaning than you might think.

Take Hayley Raso, for example. She wears a yellow ribbon in her ponytail, tied in a neat bow.

That's because, since the Matildas winger started playing football, her grandmother would give her a ribbon to match her kit each season.

For the Matildas, she has a yellow ribbon, while when playing for Manchester City it was sky blue.

Raso's ribbons have become so popular, they inspired a series of children's books called Hayley's Ribbon.