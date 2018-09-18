Mat Rogers on how 'the biggest blindside in Australian Survivor history' actually went down. 

If you’re wondering what was going through Mat Rogers’ head during the filming of Australian Survivor’s ‘biggest blindside in history’ episode last night, two words definitely sum it up:
“Oh sh*t.”
The former NRL player and Survivor powerhouse’s dramatic exit at the hands of Benji shocked viewers and had Twitter abuzz with opinions.
GIVE THE TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR TO BENJI AND BE DONE WITH IT. HE’S PLAYING A GAMES OF CHESS AGAINST A BUNCH OF MOUSE TRAP MICE AND THE SHOE FROM MONOPOLY #SurvivorAU
— Matt Tarrant (@MattTarrant) September 17, 2018
HOW did Mat not play the idol after that clustereff?!?!
If Sharn’s initial decision wasn’t enough proof that something was in the air, then surely Benji’s insistence was proof he wasn’t working with you at all?
HOW? HOW? HOW? HOW? HOW? #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/2We1X32UTH
— Nick Iadanza (@nickiadanza) September 17, 2018