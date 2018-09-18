Mat Rogers on how 'the biggest blindside in Australian Survivor history' actually went down. 

"I remember sitting there and Benji sort of piping up to tell Sharn not to play the idol for me, and I remember thinking 'what's going on' and trying to compute in my head, then all I remember is watching the names read out and I was like: 'Oh shit...' then it was all over," Mat told Mamamia.

You see, earlier in the episode, while Benji worked his magic convincing Brian and Monika to turn on Mat, Sharn had found herself a hidden immunity idol.

...Until it fell out of her pants during a challenge.

So, to ensure his bid to eliminate Mat was executed perfectly, Benji convinced Sharn to use the idol on herself because she may have 'a target on her back'.

Speaking to Mamamia, Mat said the reason he didn't use his own hidden immunity idol to save himself as the controversy unfolded around the campfire was because he "couldn't compute what was going on." Which is... fair enough - it was quite a complex plan.

"Sharn knew they were going to vote for me and she didn't tell me, so she obviously got there and thought 'well, I'm gonna play this idol for Mat because I know they're coming to get him' but I didn't know that, and she didn't know I had an idol myself... It was a tricky one."