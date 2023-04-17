Mary Coustas' father didn't live to see her success. Since having a baby at 49, she's wary of history repeating.

Content warning: The following contains discussion of pregnancy loss.
Australia has watched Mary Coustas for more than three decades.
We watched her in the pioneering comedy production Wogs Out of Work back in the late ‘80s. We watched her in the sitcom Acropolis Rising, in which she played Effie — a second-generation Greek Australian with towering confidence and “hairs” to match. We watched as she cemented Effie's status as one of the most quotable characters in the Aussie comedy canon (“Hello, good thanks.” “How embarrassment.” “Beauty: it’s a curse, and I’ve got it.”). And now we watch as Mary’s one-woman show, This Is Personal, earns critical acclaim.
But one of the most important people in Mary’s life hasn’t been there to see it all unfold. Her father, a person so integral to her success, died a week before her career began to soar.