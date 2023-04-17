Mary Coustas' father didn't live to see her success. Since having a baby at 49, she's wary of history repeating.

Now, speaking to Mamamia’s No Filter podcast, the comedian said that since she became a mother at the age of 49, she’s been worried that history may repeat itself.

Mary's "complicated reality".

Mary and her husband, George Betsis, welcomed their daughter, Jamie, into the world in November 2013 after a decade of fertility struggles. Mary underwent dozens of rounds of IVF, endured pregnancy loss, and the stillbirth of their first child (a little girl named Stevie) before she was able to bring Jamie home.

“Being a late-in-life mother was not the ideal, it was not the objective,” Mary said. “It was just the reality.”

There are complexities to that reality that she has to face. Including that she may not live long enough to see some of the big moments in her daughter’s life.

“That’s scary,” she said. “We spend a lifetime trying to evolve beyond the things we inherit, the things that traumatise us. And yet here I am standing in my father's shoes, watching history repeat.”

Mary’s father had suffered a massive heart attack the year before she was born, when he was just 33 years old.

His ill-health hung over her childhood like an anvil. In her 2013 memoir, All I Know, Mary wrote that she was always conscious of the fact that he — the person who mattered most to her — “could die any moment”. She couldn’t trust in her future, in things remaining how they were.

He passed away on 4 October, 1987, at the age of 59.

Coustas' father. Image: supplied.