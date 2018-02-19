Married At First Sight's epic sofa editing fail hasn't gone unnoticed by fans.

Well, this is awkward…

Sunday night’s episode of Married At First Sight featured a confusing editing gaffe that didn’t slip unnoticed by the show’s eagle-eyed fans.

Viewers spotted Davina sliding up and down the couch during her confessional with Ryan. One second, the 26-year-old was seated close to her 29-year-old partner, and the next, she was halfway down the sofa.

Assuming Davina doesn’t possess some sort of speedy superpower, which gives her the ability to move around in the blink of an eye, it’s pretty obvious someone messed up.

Fans of the show took to Twitter in droves to call out the editing department for the mistake. One fired up fan even demanded they “sack ur [sic] continuity person.” Whoa, calm down.

LISTEN: Clare and Jessie Stephens debrief on Dean’s HIGHLY uncool behaviour at the commitment ceremony. Story continues below.

“Worst editing ever #MAFS Somehow Davina has moved from one position on the couch to the next mid questioning…. is she teleporting?” asked another viewer.

Other fans just found the whole mishap funny. I mean, who needs comedy when you have reality TV, right?

It didn’t just happen a couple of times either – literally their entire confessional shows Davina sliding up and down the couch like she’s sitting on top of a yoyo. Up and down, up and down…

The scene showed Davina and Ryan sitting down for a tense conversation, after Davina cheated with fellow Married At First Sight star Dean, 39.