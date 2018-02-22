Married At First Sight's Alycia on the 'before' photo she's finally ready to share.

When Alycia Galbraith plunged herself into the reality TV world of Married At First Sight there was one part of her backstory she wasn’t ready for the world to see.
This week the 29-year-old fitness instructor decided it was time to share it: a photo of herself from 2012, before she lost 30kg.
Despite being “super nervous” Alycia said in an Instagram post she hoped sharing the photo would help others.
Alycia – whose time on the show ended when her husband Mat decided he couldn’t continue with their TV marriage – said the programs producers had asked to show an old photo of her, but she refused at the time.