Whether you workout regularly or not, finding exercise tights that won’t let you down is a lifelong quest.

They’re either too tight or not tight enough. Too long or they cut your legs off at a weird spot. Not durable enough or so thin you could spit through them. And they cost too much or are nice and cheap, but don’t last.

It’s enough to make you not bother with exercising at all.

Feel like doing a workout at home? PT and former Bachelor Sam Wood showed us these easy exercises you can do during the ad break of your favourite reality TV show. Post continues after video.

Video by MMC

For a humble pair of tights to reach epic proportions in my books, they need to:

Suck you in so you feel confident a roll won’t flop out mid-burpee.

Not ride or roll down and make you pull them up every five minutes.

Be thick enough so the person behind you can’t tell what pattern of undies you’re wearing.

Finish at a flattering spot on your leg.

Come in an inclusive sizing range, not just S, M and L.

Hold their shape in the wash, because sweaty tights MUST be washed.

Be affordable – not everyone can justify spending a week’s worth of groceries on tights.

I know, it’s a lot of things. But I refuse to settle for a crappy pair of tights and I feel like you shouldn’t either.

In my search for a new pair of tights for my semi-occasional workouts, a new design from London fashion brand Marks & Spencer popped up.

They’re called the M&S Collection Perfect Blackout Cropped Leggings and they’re a very tidy $54.