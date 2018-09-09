The cheating controversy that pushed Serena Williams over the edge in the US Open final.

Naomi Osaka has became Japan’s first grand slam champion after she beat Serena Williams in a controversial US Open final.
The 6-2 6-4 victory appeared routine enough but the one hour and 19 minute match will be long remembered for a row between Williams and the chair umpire.
The headlines were supposed to be about the American’s bid for a record-equalling 24th grand slam title and Osaka trying to become Japan’s first slam winner, but instead an argument with umpire Carlos Ramos dominated the match.
Williams was furious when she was given a coaching violation early in the second set after a hand gesture from her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
She was then docked a point for a second violation when she smashed her racquet after dropping serve at 3-3.
“I don’t cheat to win, I’d rather lose,” Williams told Ramos.
“I didn’t get coaching. You owe me an apology. I have never cheated in my life.”
???????????? This is so hard to watch
— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) September 8, 2018
I have never seen anything like this in my life #USOpen18
— Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) September 8, 2018
Top Comments
Most interesting thing about this event is how it has called out the one eyed supporters of women despite the reality of this specific event and those happy to virtue signal, none of the comments I have read on here are like that - mirroring my own thinking but seeing some of the opinion pieces on the likes of the ABC or here on MM equating some other players verballing of the umpire once (after being pinged) with Williams repeatedly calling him dishonest (which is a red card in Rugby Union with YT evidence at the highest level) from a player with a track record of accusing officials of being cheats is astounding.
Like others below, in the white knights thirst to ride to the rescue of someone that dosen’t need the help and virtue signallers desperate need for recognition I feel they have done a serious injustice to the better (if less well known) player of the day. It was the most humiliating recognition that a celebrities dispute with someone was more important than the the winner of the 2018 women’s US Open.
So horrible for Osaka, she just won the US Open & she is apologising for winning! Embarrassing behaviour Serena.
Congratulations Naomi, a great win!