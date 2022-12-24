Mariska Hargitay was 2 when her mum, Jayne Mansfield, died. It left her 'in a frozen place'.

For over 20 years, Mariska Hargitay has been the star of Law And Order: SVU, playing Olivia Benson.

We've watched as she's gone from deputy to detective to sergeant, and now a lieutenant and single mother on the intense NBC drama.

But the iconic role certainly wasn't her first as she started acting in 1984. However, her rise to fame didn't begin then - but when she was born on January 23, 1964.

Image: Getty.

She was the last child born to Jayne Mansfield, a sex symbol of the 50s and 60s - as well as an actor, singer, entertainer and Playboy housemate. She famously feuded with Marilyn Monroe - a fact Mansfield didn't shy away from.

She replicated the blonde, hourglass figure Monroe had - and both also shared a high IQ.