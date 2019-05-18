In 1997, Marion Barter disappeared. Years later, a cryptic message said she was 'forced to'.

The disappearance of Gold Coast teacher Marion Barter is a case that has baffled NSW police for 22 years. The 51-year-old mother of two went missing in 1997 after quitting her job and telling family and friends she was going on an overseas holiday to Europe.

Apart from a few postcards and phone calls shortly after she arrived, no one has heard from her since.

Barter’s disappearance is now the focus of a 7NEWS podcast. The Lady Vanishes is heralded as the ‘new Teacher’s Pet‘, in which investigative reporter Bryan Seymour, executive producer Alison Sandy and Marion’s daughter, Sally Leydon, delve into the disappearance.

Video by Mamamia

And now the mystery has deepened as Sally has revealed she is searching for someone who left a mysterious message on her Facebook page back in 2013.

The author of the message, who identified themselves as Clark Hunter, wrote: “Natalia is alive but you (sic) never see her again.”

“It was not her intention to disappear. She was forced.”

As was revealed in episode one of the podcast, just months before going missing, Marion Barter, whose maiden name was Wilson, changed her name by deed poll to Florabella Natalia Marion Remakel.

The reason behind her sudden name change has never be ascertained.

Sally was quick to chase up the strange Facebook post, but not long after, the author deleted their messages.

“This was quite a few years ago … but I kept a screenshot,” Sally said.