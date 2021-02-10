Everything that has been said about Marilyn Manson in the last week.

This post deals with domestic violence and suicide and might be triggering for some readers.

It all started with an Instagram post by actress Evan Rachel Wood on February 1, 2021.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," she wrote.

"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins more lives.

"I stand with the many victims who will no longer stay silent."

Four more women followed suit over the course of that Monday, posting lengthy and detailed statements to their Instagrams detailing horrific abuse.

All of the women say they suffer from PTSD and two of the women - including Wood - detail suicide attempts as a result of being physically and psychologically assaulted.

Manson's former full-time personal assistant Ashley Walters wrote, "He was very skilled at gaslighting his inner circle. I'd witness him inflict his psychological abuse on everyone he employed, everyone he dated. He would dictate the perimeters of our reality. Horrifying, deranged behaviour and insane scenarios became normalised. He was extremely interested in mind control, torture tactics and spy devices to gather information for blackmailing and manipulation."