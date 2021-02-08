Let’s remind ourselves what Marilyn Manson wrote in his autobiography.

As he approached, with a friend who he'd roped into the plot, he talks about being spooked by a homeless man who followed them - trying to sell them drugs.

"After that night, I became too paranoid to kill Nancy, too scared of getting caught and sent to prison," he wrote. "I woke up to the fact that I had told too many people of my hatred for her, and even the best plan … wasn’t good enough to protect us from chance events like passing police cars."

While he eventually decided against killing her, he writes that a few years later he ran into her at a club and, "the old hatred welled up again, and I wanted to do something heinous and more permanent to her, but I couldn’t find out where she lived."

He admitted to harassing a woman he didn't know with rape threats.

In the book, Manson recalls a story about how he and a friend had a crush on a "hot brunette" who "wouldn’t even acknowledge our humanity".

"I fell back on my usual deviant way of getting a girl’s attention: malicious, asinine behaviour," he wrote.

Manson admits he called the woman every day for nearly a month and "at first, the calls were harmless. But they quickly grew meaner."

"‘We’re watching you,’ we’d threaten her at the height of our spite-masked lust. ‘You better not leave work tonight, because we’re going to rape you in the parking lot and then crush you underneath your own car,’” he wrote of their escalating threats to the woman.

He talks about sexually assaulting a drunk woman.

Manson details a "trick" that he, at the point of writing his autobiography, had become quite famous for he said.

"It is pouring a large glass of tequila for your adversary, or your victim, and then pouring a large glass of beer for yourself and pretending that yours is tequila also. You convince them to drink down their large glass until they vomit and pass out and are left to be tormented," he writes.

Manson details getting two women drunk in this manner with a friend, and goes on to refer to the women as a "porpoise fish woman" and a "water behemoth."

"Trent and I take this sea bass back into his living room. The other girl has since passed out and was hopefully drowning in her vomit," he writes.

"We blindfolded the sea creature.....A Ween album was playing, "Push the little daises and make em come up..." as me and the young Trent Reznor poked out fingers into the birth cavity of a bizarre fish lady in search of some sort of caviar."

"We knew we must continue with our debasement of this poor unsuspecting person. So I found a cigarette lighter and I started to burn her pubic hair," he continues further down the paragraph.