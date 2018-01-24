Everything you need to know about Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley.

Getting her start as Donna Freedman on Neighbours in 2008, Margot Robbie has come a long way since her Ramsay St days.

Now, the 27 year old is producing Oscar-nominated films with husband Tom Ackerley – who together own production company LuckyChap Entertainment, and they might just be Hollywood’s latest power couple who we’re just a little bit obsessed with.

Just a little.

Maybe a lot.

In honour of I, Tonya finally hitting cinemas nation-wide starting tomorrow, here is every single detail on Margot and Tom that you are now much the better for knowing.

Margot was enamoured from the start.

#Igotdrunkandshegotlucky A post shared by Tom Ackerley (@alpha_meows) on Apr 12, 2015 at 12:42pm PDT

The low-key couple met in 2013 on the set of Suite Française while they were filming in France (tres romantic). Ackley was the third assistant director and Robbie played a French woman named Celine Joseph, the two later became housemates before dating sometime later that year.

Speaking to Vogue US in 2016 – around two years into dating Ackerley, Robbie revealed that she was “always in love with him.” Awwwww.

“[He was] the best-looking guy in London,” she said.

“I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long.”

They have worked and lived together for a long time.

While they used to live together in a seven person share house in London, and only down-sized to a four-person share house in 2016, spending all their time together isn’t something new that came with married life.

Robbie and Ackersley have worked on multiple projects after starting their company with two of their closest friends, Josey McNamara and Robbie’s childhood friend – Sophia Kerr.

Robbie told Vogue Australia in 2017 that “nothing’s really changed at all,” since the couple tied the knot in a very secret Byron Bay wedding in December 2016, and cemented their love by tattooing the date on their closest friends, as you do.

A post shared by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

“We were best friends and roommates before and now we’re like best friends and roommates still, so nothing’s really changed at all,” she said.

You know… other than wearing her wedding ring on weekends (because she can’t wear it on set), which she flashed in a very cheeky post-wedding Instagram.