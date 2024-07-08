Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

Growing up on the Gold Coast, she was raised by her mum alongside three siblings. She took part-time jobs from when she was young, eventually pursuing her 'big break' on Neighbours.

Of course, the bigger breaks were to come internationally, with roles in The Wolf Of Wall Street and Tarzan cementing her as an acting legend in Hollywood.

Not content to just be in front of the camera, Margot has pursued producing through her company LuckyChap Entertainment, bringing audiences blockbuster films like Barbie and Saltburn.

It's always been clear that Robbie and Ackerley share something special, having met on set but later lived in a share house in London together. However, when they married, Robbie steered the conversation away from having kids.

"I got married and the first question in almost every interview is 'Babies? When are you having one?' I'm so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I'll do what I’m going to do," she told Radio Times.

While we wait for Robbie to share the news in her own time, let's look back on her enduring relationship (and fruitful working partnership) with Tom Ackerley.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's relationship timeline.

Image: Getty