Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

Australia's sweetheart Margot Robbie is reportedly expecting her first child with husband of seven years Tom Ackerley.
The actress and producer is yet to comment on the 'multiple sources' that confirmed the news to People.
Robbie is notoriously quiet about her private life, having married Ackerley in a secret wedding ceremony in Byron Bay in 2016.
While she has become an award-winning producer, entrepreneur and inspiration to women everywhere since her rise to fame, Robbie has never forgotten her humble roots.