Sharon Tate was killed in 1969. Now Margot Robbie is bringing her story to the big screen.

In August 1969, the Manson Family cult went on a two day killing spree in Los Angeles.

The violent attacks left seven people dead.

Among the victims was 26-year-old actress Sharon Tate. Tate was married to movie director Roman Polanski at the time of her death.

On August 8, 1969, members of the Manson Family cult broke into Polanksi and Tate’s home at 10050 Cielo Drive in Los Angeles. They murdered Tate and her unborn child, along with Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski, Abigail Folger and Steven Parent.

Now, Tate’s story is about to be told on the big screen through Quentin Tarantino’s new movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Although Tarantino has remained tight-lipped about the plot of the film, he has described it as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood”.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” Tarantino has said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff.”