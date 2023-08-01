In 2009, Margot Robbie attended her first-ever Logie Awards. Hours into it, she thought she had died.

Long before the Golden Globes and Met Gala, Margot Robbie attended the 2009 Logies as her very first red-carpet event.

The Barbie actor, then 19, was nominated for Most Popular New Female Talent for her role as Donna Freedman on Neighbours. Years later, she told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel about the night.

"The Logies are the funnest award shows ever," she said, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"I haven’t been for a decade now. It’s like the Wild West. They’re just a big piss-up, everyone gets absolutely hammered.

"People are drunk the next day going to work," Robbie continued.

"The two big shows, Neighbours and Home And Away – you have to work the next morning after the Logies. We film all year round, so people show up in their gowns, people show up still drunk."

Margot Robbie and her Neighbours co-star Dean Geyer at the 2009 Logie Awards. Image: Getty.