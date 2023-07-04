Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were teammates. Now, Scottie's ex-wife is dating Michael's son.

Michael Jordan has never been the type to beat around the bush. So, when quizzed about his son Marcus Jordan's relationship with his ex-teammate's ex-wife, he had a very to-the-point response.

On July 2, paparazzi saw Michael leaving a restaurant in Paris. As they filmed, one asked whether he approved of his son's relationship with The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen.

Larsa, 48, is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate, and uh, 'frenemy', Scottie Pippen.

In the video, published by TMZ, Michael is seen laughing at the question before yelling "No!". When asked again, he shakes his head.

Larsa and Marcus, the basketball great's 32-year-old son, were first linked in September 2022.

The relationship was immediately dogged by rumours, including one that Larsa had babysat Marcus as a child, which Larsa denied.

"I just met [Marcus] three years ago. I never knew him or his family. I was 21 yrs old and in college when Scottie played that one year w MJ and we weren't friends with them like everyone thinks," she wrote on Instagram.