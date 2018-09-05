'Celebrities love putting manuka honey on their faces, so I tried the skincare trend too.'

No matter how many beauty products I buy, nothing thrills me more than a DIY skincare hack that’s already available in my kitchen cupboard.

So it was with great joy and excitement that I began smearing my face with gooey, sweet manuka honey, in the hope of achieving a hydrated glow that was heaps cheaper than fancy face cream.

You see, manuka honey is the natural cleanser and moisturiser of choice amongst beauty fanatics and IT girls.

Swimwear designer, podcaster and rockstar royalty Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor is said to be a fan, as is Scarlett Johansson (“It really adds an amazing glow and your skin is so soft afterwards. It pulls out the impurities.”) and the cool girl beauty website, Into The Gloss.

Sure, it sounds great, but how does it work on the skin of a non-famous person (“me”)? Grab your favourite toast condiment and join me on my adventures with honey.

Wait – what is manuka honey?

Manuka honey is made by clever little bees who use the nectar of the manuka tree to create their liquid gold. They probably judge the other bees and call them “basic” for using garden-variety flowers to make their honey.

In the 1980s, Dr Peter Molan discovered that manuka honey has potent antimicrobial activity (i.e. it inhibits bacterial growth), according to The Conversation. These superpowers mean that manuka honey costs a little more than regular honey.

The honey I used was Bee Vital Manuka Honey 5+, which is $11.50 for 250g. In comparison, Capilano Australian Honey costs $4.30 for the same amount.