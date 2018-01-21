Beauty bloggers are putting watermelon on their faces and here's why you should too.

Surely up there with beach days and barbecues, one of the best things about summer is the availability of watermelon, which at this time of year retails for around $1 a kilo.
But if you’re just eating this juicy, sweet, vitamin-packed fruit, then you could be missing out on one of its best uses – as an ingredient in your skincare routine.
While Koreans have been using antioxidants and free radical-fighting lycopene-packed watermelon as a treatment of inflamed skin for years, the rest of the world is just starting to catch on as watermelon makes its way into sought-after skincare products and DIY hacks.
One skin care product, Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask was so popular, that when it was first launched by the K-beauty brand in May 2017, it soon had a 5000 person waitlist.
Of course, the "soothing, amino-acid rich watermelon extract" was just one moisture-boosting ingredient that added to the product's "incredible" results. And this month the brand's gone one step further, releasing a moisturiser made almost entirely out of watermelon.