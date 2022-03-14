The Twins recap Married at First Sight: In defence of Liv.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.
It's the morning after the Commitment Ceremony and holy John Aiken.
Remember when Carolina and Daniel casually walked in late as though it was fine and not the television bombshell of the decade.
And then John Aiken had to yell for ORDER and demand that the audio team attach their microphones before they started sharing the gossip.
And then Alessandra had to ask whether this usually happens on the show, and everyone was like... ummm kinda yeah but not like this, specifically.
And then all the other contestants stormed out in protest, and John had to shout that Carolina and Daniel couldn't re-join the experiment because of their 'unhealthy dynamic,' despite *gestures broadly at every other couple*.
That was wild.
But now we're here. At home stays week, with just four remaining couples, none of whom should be (legally) allowed to know where their spouse lives.
We also, however, have a Sam and an Al. They're not participating in home stays week, ever since Sam yelled on national television that she wanted to abandon her young son Al, and Al was shocked. For the third week in a row.
Given that there is a child involved, John Aiken has decided to introduce a new, entirely arbitrary rule, whereby Sam and Al have 24 hours to decide whether to stay in the experiment, i.e. whether mum abandons baby.
It turns out Al doesn't know what the activity is yet and mate this is why. No offence but you're not remotely busy just plan something fun for this poor woman who has somehow ended up burping you and making sure you don't put forks in the toaster.
Meanwhile, Domenica and Jack have arrived on Domenica's family's farm. With her eyes, Domenica attempts to tell her parents that she's done some f**ked up sh*t on the television that she regrets but also... doesn't.
"Mum, you're on microphone!" Domenica's mum yells.
"Oh s**t," Nonna replies and home stays are brilliant television because no one understands how a television crew works do you understand.
In Liv and Jackson's apartment, Jackson is anxious that Liv might start a fight with, say, his mother. Or yell at his best friend. Or ask if there's cyanide available before she speaks to his housemate.
We get to Jackson's place and oh no Liv is telling the bridesmaid dress story sweetie we need to stop sharing that publicly.
In the apartment, she's horrified. "Where am I going to fit my things?" she asks and well. Isn't that the question renters in Sydney have been asking for years now.
It turns out Tamara lives in a four-bedroom house and a) why and b) how. She seems surprised that Brent, a man in his 30s, doesn't own a $12 million four-bedroom house in Bondi, where a literal garbage bin could be auctioned for more than John Aiken's salary.
But it's not the size of Cody's place that's the problem. It's the fact that it's a literal crack den.
Over at Domenica's parents' farm, Jack's parents are coming to visit which seems... normal. No one even throws a shoe or yells and we're confused. The biggest drama is that Domenica's dog takes a s**t when Jack's parents arrive and it's like um? Have you guys forgotten when literal human s**t ended up on a toothbrush?
Brent and Tamara are waking up hungover from what appears to be a night of drinking several bottles of wine between the two of them, which seems healthy. But today they're going to Brent's parents' house, where... oh. It's Scooby.
Tamara hates him because he doesn't own a four-bedroom house and it's like Tamara pls he's a household pet.
It's Cody's fan.
It's the loudest, rustiest, dustiest, more haunted contraption we've ever seen on television.
It's been blowing in Selina's face while she sleeps, giving her a number of infectious diseases, so she makes her way downstairs to find her fake husband.
But it's the kitchen tap. It also makes a devil sound. When Cody opens the cupboard underneath it, everything is falling apart and can someone get this man some safe and affordable housing.
When Selina asks about breakfast, Cody explains the options are leftover fast food or alcohol - and okay that's not entirely true because there's also this lovely pile of garbage she can choose from.
Is it true? Yes. Should we try to hide it for at least six months? Also yes.
The couple are making breakfast together in silence, when Jackson comments on the amount of butter Liv is putting in their scrambled eggs.
"Looks like a heart attack in a pot," he says and no you shut up Sir. Liv may have destroyed a perfectly good bridesmaid's dress for no reason but that does not mean we question her butter choices.
Jackson announces that he wants Liv to come to the gym with him, which is just straight up not a group activity. That is an individual task. To do in your own time.
Why wouldn't she want to want to watch this?
UNTIL TOMORROW NIGHT.
For more MAFS commentary and lols, you can follow Clare and Jessie Stephens on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
You can also listen to their comedy podcast, CANCELLED.
You can read the previous MAFS recaps here:
- Mamamia recaps Married At First Sight episode 25: The plot twist we all saw coming.
- Mamamia recaps Married At First Sight episode 24: Olivia apologises... and then whips out a takesy backsy.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 23: We need to talk about Liv.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 22: A very 'horny' cheating scandal.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 21: The experts have had it with Carolina.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 20: The man who broke John Aiken.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 19: We have feedback about the cheating scandal.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 18: OK. So at this point people are just walking out.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 17: Why are the experts... gaslighting the women?
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 16: A perfectly engineered cheating scandal.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 15: "You couldn't script this sh*t."
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 14: We have feelings about the bride who ran three hours late.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 13: A burning question for Brent and Tamara.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 12: The most manipulative night we've seen on television.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 11: Andrew needs to be stopped.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 10: The couple that can't stop fighting about sex.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 9: The groom's decision that 'doesn't make any sense'.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 8: A messed up conversation about race.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 7: Sir. You did not just talk about pegging.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 6: We need to talk about Selin.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 5: Stop it. He’s doing everything for Instagram.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 4: 'The sex wasn't enjoyable for me.'
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 3: When your husband doesn't want to have sex with you.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 2: The groom who has everyone... baffled.
- The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 1: "My wife is a psychopath."
Image: Nine Network.