"The genuine moment on Married at First Sight that moved me to tears."

I think we can all agree that Married at First Sight is a wee bit silly.

It’s a reality show about strangers getting fake married on TV.

It’s… it’s… silly.

It’s full of poorly matched couples, misbehaving relatives, and fights about absolutely nothing.

But every now and then a moment happens that genuinely gives us the feels.

The Stephens Twins recap the ADORABLE wedding of Matt and Alycia, including the moment Matt meets Alycia's brother.



One of these moments occurred in last night’s episode when bride, Alycia, introduced her new husband, Matthew, to her brother.

At the reception Alycia asked Matthew to go to a quiet area with her so she could introduce him to her brother, Eden.

“If we could have a chat to my brother, just over there,” Alycia told him. “I would really, really, really love that. Thank you so much.”

“So Eden, this is Matt,” Alycia said as the two men sat down opposite each other.