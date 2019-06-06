Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. After an awkward TV interview, MAFS Cyrell and Elizabeth are now feuding.

It’s happened.

An ex-MAFS contestant has done the unthinkable and blocked one of her own.

Yes – in what is proving to be possibly the most poisonous season of television of our entire lifetime, last season’s MAFS contestants are still feuding to the point where former chums Cyrell Paule and Elizabeth Sobinoff are officially unfollowing each other from Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Triple trouble ! @ivan23paule @lizalizzieelizabeth A post shared by Cyclone Cyrell (@cyrelljimenezpaule) on Mar 23, 2019 at 2:19am PDT

How did it get this bad, you ask?

Well, speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning, Cyrell cryptically revealed: “Words were said and people got upset.”

The “words” Cyrell was referring to are about a fake spinoff involving both reality stars.

Earlier this week, Elizabeth appeared on Today Extra to discuss a non-existent MAFS spin-off show that she literally knew nothing about.

During the rather awkward interview, she hinted that Cyrell had started the false ‘rumour’.

“I don’t know. Erm, yeah, I just heard about it and I have no idea…” she told hosts Sonia Kruger and David Campbell.

When asked if she has been in contact with Cyrell about it, she responded: “There’s been a bit of talking that it’d be cool to do something… but nothing…”