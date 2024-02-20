MAFS just aired a significant moment. It got lost amongst the drama.

On Monday's episode of MAFS, the experiment hosted a gay wedding — only the third same-sex marriage in the history of the show.

After a rough start to his MAFS journey (aka a runaway groom), Michael Felix finally met his prince in long-tressed hairdresser Stephen Stewart. Michael and Stephen met at the altar and sparks immediately flew between the grooms.

And first of all, holy hell, what an attractive couple. Like... this show has never platformed more beauty (inside and out) within one pairing before. Fragrance campaign, when??

Michael and Stephen at their wedding reception (again omg, look at these two). Image: Nine.