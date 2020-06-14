"Every situation was manipulated." MAFS' Drew on what really happens behind-the-scenes.

Married At First Sight‘s Drew Brauer is the latest contestant to condemn the controversial reality TV show’s producers and practices.

In an interview with Mamamia, the 31-year-old said the conversations contestants would have with the show’s on-set psychologists “would mysteriously find it’s way back to our producers”.

“Every situation was manipulated towards drama and a lot of things just went against my values… I had a really tough time,” Drew, who was paired with KC Osborne on the show, reflected.

“We were told, ‘You guys are too boring, you aren’t even going to make the show,'” he added.

“We were constantly told what we had to talk about and it was just so draining. I find it so easy to avoid drama and calm a situation and this was not what they wanted.”

Drew claims the producers would actively encourage arguments between contestants and get annoyed if they were acting too “boring”.

“Every time I didn’t react to an argument, or tried to stop one from happening, that would cause a lot of friction,” the musician claimed.

“Every time I wouldn’t comment on other peoples’ relationships, gossip or get involved in things that literally had nothing to do with me, I would be in trouble.

“That person you watched just is definitely not who I am.”

Drew said he would even get told off for laughing.

“I laugh at everything, and nothing really upsets me. So every time I was laughing something off, I was told, ‘You can’t laugh at that, you look so smug, everybody is going to hate you’.”