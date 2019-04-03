"I never had feelings for her." MAFS' Dean just denied he ever liked Tracey and we're confused.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page, join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group and sign up to our weekly Mamamia Celebrity newsletter. We’ve got you covered.

We’re confused.

Very confused.

Just days after claiming (aka: joking) that he and his fake ex-wife Tracey Jewel are back together, Married at First Sight’s Dean Wells has just denied ever liking Tracey.

In an incredibly awkward on-air conversation with current Married at First Sight contestant Mike Gunner, Dean asked Mike if he had been pressured to tell Heidi he loved her during last night’s final vows ceremony.

“When you said I love you when you went through those vows, was there a little bit of BS in that?” he asked Mike during Fitzy and Wippa’s morning radio show.

“I had a lot of BS in mine. Tracey’s a great girl but it was pressure from the situation, the producers. The whole country was hating on me and I felt, ‘I’ve got to say I love you here, I’ve got to say it.’ Even though, Tracey’s a great girl, I didn’t really love her in that way.”

It’s safe to say Mike wasn’t exactly impressed with Dean’s comment.

“I’m a bit disappointed to hear that frankly,” Mike responded.

“I thought you were more sincere than that in that moment.”

Things then proceeded to get even more awkward when Dean asked Mike about how many women he had slept with since starting on MAFS.