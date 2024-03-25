A cheating scandal and no Wednesday dinner: This week's MAFS will look wildly different.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

As you're all probably aware by now, the final weeks of Married At First Sight Australia are upon us — but not without some minor tweaks.

Particularly to the schedule of the episodes, which have undergone some slight changes ahead of Final Vows.

The final Commitment Ceremony has come and gone, leaving us in a bit of a head spin, but it's about to get a lot more chaotic with Final Vows and the reunion episode soon to drop.

Watch the trailer for the MAFS Dinner Party episode here. Post continues below.



Video via Nine.

Fortunately (or... unfortunately, if you'd rather just get this season over and done with), the episodes are about to be spread out. It's a big change to what we've been used to for the past two months, since the series kicked off on January 29.

So far, we've been getting hour-long eps four nights a week, but there are still at least five episodes of Married At First Sight Australia that are left. And for the next three weeks, they'll only be airing on Sunday and Monday nights.

So to break it down: