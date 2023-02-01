To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Married at First Sight has outdone itself.

And that, my friends, is a truly terrifying sentence. This is the show that has platformed men who cheat, lie, body shame and defile their fake wives' toothbrushes, after all.

But in episode two of the 10th season, MAFS introduced a man named Jesse as having "the potential to be the most polarising the experiment has ever seen".

And I... I think they were right.

Jesse, you see, has an 'ick list'. It may be the longest written text known to mankind. On this list, which he will happily whip out at any moment, he includes things such as:

- Girls who are addicted to their phones

- Social media

- Hustle and grinding

- Girls who call him "sweetie" or "hunny"

- "Chicks who are always talking"

- Crossfit chicks

- Chicks who really love dogs

- And most of all, STAR SIGN CHICKS

Sounds like he could shorten the list if he chose a more all-encompassing term, like, idk, "women". But what do I know? I'm just a girl who is addicted to her phone, occasionally using her Libra-ness as an excuse for her shortcomings, who also... speaks. He wouldn't take my advice, anyway.

While this is all a hot mess, one of the greatest joys in these situations is... the reactions. Because goodness, people are funny. Here are the best memes and reactions to Australia's new arch nemesis, Jesse from MAFS.