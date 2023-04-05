'We've only spoken through my lawyer.' What every MAFS star has been up to since the reunion.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Spare a thought for the 2023 cast of Married At First Sight.

They're stuck in reality TV limbo — the dreaded time between starring on Australia's most toxic 'dating' show and actually being able to... use that to their advantage. For money. And teeth whitening endorsements.

It's tough.

This year's experiment has officially wrapped up, signing off with two new couples and 20 other broken human beings. But right now, the people we've watched kiss, cheat and lie for nine weeks are still stuck in a Nine contract — which still means they're unable to control their own social media accounts, for example.

But that hasn't stopped some of the other cast going rogue. Sometimes, very creatively.

It's been almost four months since the reunion episodes were filmed in December 2022, which is practically an eternity in MAFS time.

So, here's what we could find about what's been going on with the 2023 cast between then and now.

Tahnee and Ollie.

Let's start positively, with season darlings Tahnee and Ollie — who are proof that every now and again, John Aiken and friends can (probably by accident) set up a perfect match.