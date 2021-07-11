"Words cannot describe the joy." MAFS' Melissa and Bryce are expecting twins.

Married At First Sight's Melissa and Bryce have announced they are engaged and expecting twins.

The couple, who were already fake-married for the TV show, made their announcements in a cover shoot with New Idea.

"It's all happened very fast," Bryce told the magazine.

"People saw on the show how supportive and loyal Mel was. I'm pleased to say that's transitioned to the real world."

"It's been a whirlwind, but we're so incredibly happy," Melissa added.

In photos for their interview, and posted by the pair to Instagram, Melissa cradles her bump and Bryce holds a sonogram of the babies, due December 2021.